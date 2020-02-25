On the last Saturday of March (28 March 2020), millions of people around the globe will participate in Earth Hour, one of the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.



The first Earth Hour was held in Sydney, Australia, in 2007 as a symbolic lights-out initiative. Today it goes far beyond the symbolic action of “switching off” and has become a catalyst for climate awareness, education, conversation and driving positive legislative and policy changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action.



THE EARTH HOUR ADVENTURE

At this year’s Earth Hour Adventure, Joburgers and Capetonians will take part in an after-dark, family-friendly race across the two beautiful botanical gardens using torches and headlamps to navigate hidden checkpoints along a 5km course. The ‘dash’ will be followed by a bring-your-own picnic on the lawns. Live entertainment will keep the good vibes going and everyone is asked to avoid plastic waste. Coffee lovers are encouraged not to leave home without their reusable coffee mugs!



Justin Smith, SA Business Development Head of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), says: “This year’s Earth Hour Adventure takes place against the backdrop of a deepening climate crisis. There has never been a more important time to come together to shine a light on the issues that are holding us back. We can all make small changes in our own lives, and encourage our leaders to make the big decisions, like supporting renewable energy, that are better for people and the planet.”



He adds: “The Earth Hour Adventure is a great way for communities to come together in support of our precious environment. It’s a fun, family-friendly event in a beautiful natural setting and we invite everyone who can to join us to mark Earth Hour together.”



Both events are fundraisers for WWF-SA and proceeds go towards supporting their conservation efforts.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Date: 28 March 2020

Venues: Johannesburg –Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden; Cape Town – Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Time: Gates open at 6pm, the ‘dash’ starts at 7pm

What to bring: This is a strictly no waste event. Picnic basket and blanket (no food will be on sale and there will be no water stations), headlamps and torches, reusable coffee mugs, drinking cup, mug or bottle.

Entertainment: CPT MC: Good Hope FM Radio Presenter, Dan Corder. Artist: SA's Latest Pop/R&B Star Kerwin; JHB MC: Jozi-based Rap Sensation, Reason HD: Artist: Urban Culture Band L8 Antiqu

Online tickets: Earth Hour Adventure

Cost: Adults – R180 and Kids R100 (under 6 years go free)