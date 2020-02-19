The project is South Africa’s first fully-integrated, mixed-income, mixed-use development located near Cape Town’s CBD. The development is a revolutionary 22ha community comprised of over 3500 homes – some subsidised or grant-funded, while the remainder have been made for sale on the open market for approximately R950 000, including transfer costs.

The project aims to provide affordable housing that is close to jobs, and is located near main arterial routes and railway stations. It also encompasses a long-term transport plan including road upgrades and potential new MyCity bus routes.

Phase one, comprising 99 units and called Kirstenbosch, has been launched with the public keen to be part of a “connected, multi-cultural community, marked by affordability, sustainability and security,” says founder of Realtor of Excellence, Toni Enderli. Occupation is set for early 2021 while phase two will launch soon.

Additionally, the complex will stimulate the growth of small businesses by providing over 10 000 m² and 14 500 m² of retail and commercial space respectively – with a goal of creating over 2000 jobs in the construction phase.

It will also cater to community needs by providing amenities suitable for a modern, urban lifestyle. This will include two schools, various crèches, a business hotel, an urban gym and extensive pet-friendly parks. Foot and cycling paths are also part of an integrated non-motorised transport plan while green technology has been applied to energy, water and waste management solutions.

We are essentially building a new, affordable, sustainable, self-contained town for the future characterised by integration, connection and inspiration. It’s a first, and the public is embracing the vision and its potential to help address the country’s housing challenges,” says Concor project leader, Mark Schonrock.

This model is exemplifying how state-owned land can be utilised in a productive and innovative way to boost economic growth in the country.