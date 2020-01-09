We’re all making New Year’s resolutions at the moment, right? The start of a new calendar year makes everyone want to try new things, get fitter, do better and enjoy life a bit more, let alone a new decade.

Below are five fun resolutions to make for 2020:

Cook a bit more or cook something different

Did you know that cooking can be used to improve your mental wellbeing? Not everyone needs to be a master chef, but cooking is definitely a skill that can help lift your mood, and help you appreciate what goes into your meal so you can eat more healthily and mindfully - and enjoy a treat every now and then! If you’re looking to learn how to cook or wanting to cook something new, why not sign up for an Airbnb cooking Experience? You could learn how to cook some Cape Malay dishes in Cape Town, try your hand at Turkish cooking in Durban or cook some local dishes with a TV chef in Johannesburg. Whatever your tastes are, there is something for everyone.

Take up a new sport

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to keep fit, why not try taking up a new sport? Sport has amazing physical and mental benefits and, if it’s something new and exciting, you are more likely to keep at it. For those in Cape Town, mountain biking is huge. Airbnb Experience host Paris is a professional mountain bike racer with 25 years of experience and offers a fun Cape Town sunset bike ride if you want to kickstart a new habit. Or, if you prefer water sports, you could learn to surf in the warm Durban waters, while those in Johannesburg can get their heart rate up with a scenic hike through the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve.

Pick up a creative hobby

There’s an artist of sorts in all of us. Perhaps you’re not into painting or drawing. Maybe you want to experience something more unique. Well, how about trying your hand at beading with a workshop in Cape Town? There is also an amazing beading Airbnb Experience in Durban. Hosted by About Africa Ignite TA WOWZULU, this Experience is more than just a beading class. Venture into rural Mzinyathi and, along with the hosts, end up at a homestead where you will learn how to make traditional Zulu beadwork. If you are in Johannesburg, it might be fun to try a fabric jewellery workshop. During this workshop, guests will learn about shweshwe - a South African fabric - and you will use this unique, beautiful material to make either a necklace, a pair of earrings or a bracelet.

Give back to the community

Make giving back to the community part of your New Year’s resolutions - and enjoy the fun that comes with it! If you book an Airbnb Social Impact Experience, you get to experience a unique activity with a host who helps out in their community. It could be paddling with the penguins in Cape Town, where 100% of the money goes to AfriOceans Conservation Alliance and the amazing work that they do towards ocean conservation, or it could be boxing with grannies in Johannesburg where the money made through this Experience goes to The A Team, an organisation that is actively involved in promoting and assisting all athletes from various walks of life. In Durban you could do a walking tour through a local market with Asiye eTafuleni and Markets of Warwick tours - a community-based tourism project. Choosing an activity like this means that you will have the peace of mind knowing that 100% of what you pay goes back into the NGO or community served by the particular project.

Visit areas you wouldn’t usually consider

If you’re planning to know more about your city or country this year, try to visit areas that you’ve passed many times before, but haven’t had the chance to visit. There are a number of Airbnb hosts in Langa, for example, who are eager to welcome visitors, while Mama Lindi with her history talk and Busi with her Airbnb-listed home are eager to show guests what Soweto is all about.