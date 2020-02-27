The Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Symposium – technology and innovation for the advancement of society – is just around the corner – happening 5th March 2020 at the CTICC. To assist start-ups in accessing the funds that will take them to the next stage in their development, Fast Company SA magazine has invited innovation for the advancement of society – is just around the corner – happening 5th March 2020 at the CTICC. To assist start-ups in accessing the funds that will take them to the next stage in their development,magazine has invited Uprise.Africa to join them at the event, and help a start-up grow.





The pitch and win Crowdfunding Challenge is open to all start-ups in South Africa – pre-application is essential – who will undergo a selection process, with the top few being invited to the event next week to pitch their idea to Fast Company SA, Uprise.Africa and a panel of experts. The winner will then be given a coveted space on the equity crowdfunding platform to raise its desired capital.





It would usually cost the start-up in the region of R50 000 to have a presence on the site, but this will be gratis to the chosen company, courtesy of the collaboration between Fast Company and Uprise.Africa who are committed to helping bright ideas gain traction. The global tech and innovation start-up ecosystems are rich picking fields for investors looking to get on board with innovations that have the hallmarks of being the next ‘big thing.’ Significant returns are available for those who get in quickly and when the lucky break happens.





Wesley Diphoko, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company magazine commented about the funding landscape in South Africa saying: “There are literally thousands of really good ideas, innovations and inventions that never see the light, and therefore, never attract the necessary heavyweight support to take them forward. This is why we have collaborated with Uprise.Africa and as Fast Company magazine, will be continuing a specific series in future editions of showcasing fresh start-ups.”





Time remains for start-ups to submit their pitches for consideration on the day, and all entrepreneurs are invited to attend the event, which is offering a limited number of FREE delegate passes, which can be secured through Quicket.





Need some inspiration? Then look no further than local craft beer manufacturer, Drifter Brewing Company, who raised R3,889,000 in equity via crowdfunding, exceeding its R3million initial target. International crowdfunding success stories abound with many that have gone on to become multi-million dollar companies, like the tech-outfit that developed the Oculus Virtual Reality Headset for example. The question is – who is next?





Aside from access to funding,The Fast Company symposium will also bring some of the greatest minds in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship into one room to share first-hand insight into the world we live in. This fast-paced, one-day event could be the difference between making or breaking it and as a start-up, entrepreneur (of any age), student or someone considering a career change, there is no time like now to make things happen.







