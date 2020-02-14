The Principals Academy Trust (PAT) programme, co-funded by MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, empowers school leaders through mentoring and professional development for principals and further education for teachers at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB). In addition, the programme helps educational professionals identify areas for improvement across academia, physical activity and property. When it comes to achieving leadership success, PAT pushes these four key strategies:

Be accessible

No matter the line of work, people often find themselves bogged down by paperwork. However, ensuring you are available to others when they need to bounce an idea off you or voice their concerns is important too. Try an open-door policy so teachers, parents and even children will feel comfortable speaking to you about issues they face.



Have a vision and a plan

A good captain never goes into battle without a game plan. The same can be said for any leader too. Writing down a vision for the future then mapping it out into sizeable, achievable chunks will help you and your staff reach your goal faster without diverging. Plus, it’s a great reminder of what you’re striving for.



Promote positive change

PAT member Edna, faced some resilience to her plans when she first took on the role of principal at Beacon View Primary in Cape Town. However, through a can-do, positive attitude and a relentless spirit of encouraging her staff, she was able to not only promote positive change but implement it too. This has led her staff to think outside the box and establish innovative, creative ways to teach each other and the learners.



Encourage collaboration

While you may hold the reins as leader, it’s important to get your hands dirty every now and then. Demonstrate your ability to unite the school or team in times of change by being proactive when a challenge hits your doorstep, proposing new ideas at staff meetings, gathering everyone for their input and participating in school activities.



